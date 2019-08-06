Neil deGrasse Tyson Slammed for ‘Comparing’ Mass Shooting Victims to 'Average' Deaths

Mass shootings in the United States this past week have left 34 people dead and more than 50 wounded, reigniting a long-drawn debate about gun control laws in the country.

Although President Donald Trump has said "hate has no place" in the US, democrats have cited his rhetoric on immigrants and opposition to gun control as proof of his reluctance to blame the massacres on easy availability of guns in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Trump linked the attacks to a "mental illness problem", calling the gunmen "very, very seriously mentally ill".

Leading Democratic politicians have accused Trump of inciting violence.

"He's an open avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country," presidential candidate and El Paso native Beto O'Rourke told CNN.

"Our president isn't just failing to confront and disarm these domestic terrorists, he is amplifying and condoning their hate," tweeted O'Rourke’ fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, while Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said the US President’s language "creates a climate which emboldens violent extremists".

But Trump isn’t the only one facing criticism over the mass shootings.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is being slammed for a tweet comparing the number of people killed in the mass shootings to those who die “on average, across any 48hrs,” due to medical errors, suicide, or car accidents, etc.

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings.On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose…500 to Medical errors300 to the Flu250 to Suicide200 to Car Accidents40 to Homicide via HandgunOften our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 4, 2019

Many netizens termed the tweet as insensitive and ill-timed.

I legitimately do not understand the point of his tweet. — Spawnacus⚔️ (@SpawnacusLIVE) August 5, 2019

I think he's implying that statistically it's not a big deal compared to other issues listed — henzy (@henzyington) August 5, 2019

Except his examples are natural or accidental. — Spawnacus⚔️ (@SpawnacusLIVE) August 5, 2019

Yeah this was the same impression I got. Although the timing is pretty poor on his part. People have a right to be emotionally charged over needless slaughter. — Garet (@garetmckinley) August 5, 2019

No one person caused 500 medical errors. No one person caused 200 vehicle deaths. No one person committed 200 suicides. No one person killed 40 people with a handgun. One asshole with a high powered rifle killed 20 people in El Paso. See the fucking difference. — Sam Newell Ω (@BFranklin2017) August 5, 2019

This is the point that you choose to make? — Nick V (@NickVerity) August 5, 2019

He lost me for good on this one — ℳ. ℬℯ (@wilkin_molly) August 5, 2019

20 people were killed and 26 were injured when a gunman opened fire in a popular shopping area of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.

The accused, a 21-year-old white man, is said to have termed online the attack as a response to "the Hispanic invasion" of the state, according to BBC.

Within 13 hours of the El Paso-massacre, another nine people were killed and 27 others injured in Ohio before police shot the gunman dead. Four days earlier, a “disgruntled” employee at a Walmart in Mississippi killed two co-workers and wounded an officer, according to CNN.

On July 29, as families were celebrating Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a 19-year-old gunman wearing tactical gear and carrying an assault-style rifle shot dead three people and injured another 16.

