US Baby Grows Black Hair All Over Body Due To Side Effects of Life Saving Medicine

A four month old baby in the United States is facing a quite bizarre situation due to a rare genetic condition. Long hairs have grown all over the body of the baby because of the side effects of a medication needed to treat a life-threatening genetic illness.

The baby, Mateo Hernandez, was diagnosed with Congenital Hyperinsulinism when he was just one month old. This rare condition causes the pancreas to produce excessively high levels of insulin and leaves the patient with dangerously low levels of blood sugar, the Daily Mail reported. This condition affects one in every 50,000 babies.

Mateo’s parents Bri Shelby and Jared Hernandez, residents of Texas, started treatment to control the symptoms. The baby’s health improved after the medication but it led to an unusual side effect. Long black hairs have grown all over the baby’s body, the Daily Mail report mentioned.

Recently Bri, a police officer, shared a few pictures of the baby on TikTok. However, the rare condition made the baby a target of online trolling. Instead of looking at the rare condition of the baby people started trolling the little boy for the hair on his body.

The mother revealed that the child needs to be given diazoxide medicine in order to fight the disease. As a negative result of the medicine, thick and black hair started growing on the baby’s body. Gradually the hair has grown on the entire body. The hair can be seen on the baby’s face, hands and legs.

A few netizens made insensitive comments like the mother should take the baby for waxing or should get his hormone levels checked. Answering the trolls Bri told that the hair on her baby’s body is due to medication. Neither her child needs waxing nor a hormone level check. One of the users stooped low with the comment that she would have thrown her baby if he would have been like that. Responding to this, the baby’s mother said that she does not care what people think, she is happy with her child.

