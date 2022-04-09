US Baseball Stadium Selling Burger for Rs 25 Lakh Leaves Fans Shocked

A snack available for the fans coming to an American stadium to cheer their favourite player or team has gone viral. And, the reason this snack is getting viral is bound to drop your jaw once you hear it.

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is offering its visitors a burger that they can purchase at a whopping price of $33,000, or roughly Rs. 25 lakh. Yes, you heard that right; a single burger is being sold for Rs 25 lakhs. Well, in some case, if this price is too much for you, there is a cheaper version of the burger which cost you $151, or Rs 11,463, ‘only.’

The Atlanta Braves are selling a 'World Champions Burger' that has all the fixings!For $151, you also get a replica World Series ring with your order. OR For $25,000, it comes with a limited-edition World Series ring. 😳 (📸: @FOX5Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/lbNTYf5uQy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 5, 2022

The expensive burger was launched by the stadium to commemorate the World Series title of 2021, won by the Atlanta Braves, an American professional baseball team based in Georgia. And the reason why these burgers are so expensive is that the ‘cheaper’ burger comes with a replica of the World Series ring, whereas the ‘pricey’ Rs 25 lakh-worth burger comes with a limited edition championship ring. The price for the ‘cheaper’ burger is decided at $151 for a reason.

Since the burger signifies commemoration, the price for the burger is set at an equal number as the years it has been – 151 years – ever since Atlanta Braves became a franchise. A small contribution to the heft prices of the burger is done by the ingredients used and the condiments included in the making of the burger.

The burger has a Wagyu beef (an expensive beef) patty, pan-fried eggs, lobster tail, truffle aioli, foie grass, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and an heirloom tomato. This exquisite burger is served with a side of parmesan waffle fries.

Burger that Braves are selling for $151: A Wagyu beef patty with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, buttered bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. pic.twitter.com/wlcUF6oe2O — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2022

The burger created quite a buzz on social media with netizens getting their minds blown hearing about the prices.

This user prefers “hot dog instead.”

I am going to have a hot dog instead https://t.co/5qcWKE5cmi— Steven Kosidowski (@steven_koz) April 8, 2022

This user claims to not drop the burger even if a foul ball hits his head and gives him a concussion.

If I'm eating a $151 burger and a foul ball is heading my way I'm getting a concussion because I'm not dropping it. https://t.co/z3wDr4J84X— Steve in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) April 8, 2022

One user wrote, “For that price, it should come with the defibrillator that you are going to need after you eat it.”

For that price it should come with the defibrillator that you're gonna need after you eat it.. https://t.co/MSnUPyEePQ— Ross Peterson (@SpursyKnight) April 7, 2022

Well, price aside, the burger in the picture looks delicious, doesn’t it?

