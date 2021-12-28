US Beekeeper Challenges the Internet to Find the Queen Bee in Viral Photo of Hive

She has won praise and adulation from all sections of the internet for her work of saving colonies of bees. A beekeeper by profession, Erika Thompson from Texas, through her social media handle, often gives us glimpses of her day-to-day endeavor of relocating massive honeybee swarms by casually scooping them with bare hands. Her videos also educate us with relevant information on bees. On certain occasions, she teases us with puzzles. A latest Instagram post of her is testimony to the same where she has challenged netizens to spot out the queen bee from amongst a number of others in a hive.

Her Instagram handle, which is named Texas Beeworks, uploaded the photo with the caption, “Can you find the queen bee in this hive? She is the largest bee in the hive with a longer body, a more pointed abdomen, and a black spot on her back. And here’s a fun fact…all of the other bees you see here are female worker bees since the males have all been kicked out for the winter! Swipe left for the answer and let me know how quickly you were able to find the queen in the comments. (But please don’t give the answer away for others!)”.

Erika included the second picture in the same post which gives out the answer by highlighting the queen via a black circle.

The post, which received more than 10,440 likes had internet users flooding the comment section, trying to find the queen bee.

“I let out a “yes” when I found her. My co-workers wondered if I have lost my mind,” wrote an Instagram user while another said he had found out the queen in less than two seconds.

One user commented that she and her seven-year-old son had found it out almost immediately, having learned a lot about bees through her posts. Erika thanked the user for following her religiously and asked her to pass on a congratulatory message to her son.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.