US Beer Company Wants a Dog to be Their 'Pawfesionnal' Beer Taster and Officer, Offers $20,000

Video grab of advertisement of US company. (Credit: Twtiter)

The company is looking for a dog who can be their 'chief tasting officer' and try out their new dog brew beer.

A unique job posting by a US beer company has been getting a lot of attention on the internet. The almost perfect job involves being a beer tester for the company’s new product and guess what? They are offering a hefty monthly salary of $20000. The only trick is, it’s not for humans but dogs. The company is looking for a dog who can be their ‘chief tasting officer’ and try out their new dog brew beer.

According to Indian Express, Busch Beer has launched a US-wide campaign to find the best candidate for the job of ‘chief tasting officer’. The company states that it is looking for a ‘canine’ that will help them craft the best beverage for the dogs of the country. In a fun video that was posted on the company’s Twitter timeline, Busch guy details the job description that involves the sole responsibility to ‘shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavours, take up pet projects’.

“Don’t be fooled by this comedic portrayal — the role will have very important responsibilities, including leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavour portfolio,” Anheuser-Busch, the company said in a press release. Along with the hefty salary, the job also involves many perks for the dog that includes pet insurance and free Busch Dog Brew.

The job role of the ‘chief tasting officer’ will be “taste testing, quality control and carrying out the responsibilities as an ambassador of the project". The company added that the “chosen canine will also feature on Busch’s social media channels."

Anyone who wants to enrol their canine for the contest just needs to share a pretty picture of their pet dog and tell why they think that their pooch deserves this job, using a special hashtag of the contest. The entries are open till April 28 and the company will announce the results later this month on their official channel. The results will be declared on the basis of the creativity of the entries.

The unique job posting was sure to get a lot of application and it did. The reply section to Busch’s tweet was flooded with entries for the job.

This unique job offering is surely getting a lot of attention from the company.

first published:April 17, 2021, 17:52 IST