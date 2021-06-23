US Boy Scout Group Books Home Using Airbnb, Reach Location to Find Empty Lots

The digital world is not a completely honest place, especially when it comes to scamming people for money. A group of boy scouts from Atlanta US recently became victims of an Airbnb fraud and described their experience on Twitter. Last week, Boy scout group leader Scott Mulkey took to Twitter to share his experience of how he became a victim of an Airbnb fraud after he booked a place in the Florida Keys for his troop of 24 scout boys. On reaching the site, the group discovered that the place that was booked on Airbnb did not exist on the ground. In a series of tweets, Mulkey documented what had happened to him. The scout troop, who were on an outdoor trip at the Florida Keys last week, had booked two homes in the town through Airbnb. The troop had planned to go camping, fishing, and snorkelling however, all the itinerary faced a hurdle on arrival, as they found that the homes they had booked for their two-night stay did not actually exist on the ground.

In a series of videos, Mulkey showed the viewers that the addresses listed on Airbnb for the houses that they booked, were just empty areas of land with no houses at all. The boy scout member was clearly irked at this mismanagement by Airbnb who failed to verify the authenticity of the home listed for rent on their website. In the following tweet, Mulkey also wrote that the same pictures of the house were used for other Airbnb listings on Big Pine Key, Spanish Harbor, West Summerland, and No Name Key.

There is nothing to see at this address on Avenue A! pic.twitter.com/AnD9N6Dnro— Scott Mulkey (@ScottMulkey76) June 17, 2021

Speaking to wsvn, Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said that the company will fully refund the group and give them a credit for any stay that they would like to book in the future. In a statement Ben said that this type of situation is “extremely rare,” but when it takes place, they take action to protect the integrity of their platform. It was further mentioned that the fraud listings were removed from the website, and all associated hosts were suspended pending further investigation.

