US Burger Joint Bans Anyone Under 18 After Young People Threw Fries at Staff

We all have heard of places where youngsters below 18 years of age are not allowed. However, among those restrictive places, a burger joint will be the last place you will think of. Red Rooster Burger and Brew, Garden Valley, California, is a burger joint that has banned under 18-year-olds without the company of their guardians. After tolerating the behaviour of ‘kiddos’ for almost two years, this burger joint has imposed the rule after hitting the saturation point. Sharing the news through a Facebook post, the joint elaborately listed the activities that were disrupting the sanctity of the place as well as the employees.

“It is with great sadness that we have made a decision to not permit underage kiddos in the restaurant without a parent or legal guardian,” the post read.

It then goes on to list the activities or reasons for such a decision. It includes some bizarre things done by the young customers who visit the burger joint after school. From smoking in the bathroom to throwing fries at the employees, from condoms found in the bathroom to tomato ketchup found on their restaurant’s ceiling and television, from putting their feet on the table to skateboarding on the patio, the list contains it all.

The restaurant also mentions cases of vandalism done by the youth in the neighbouring brick and mortar establishments. Finally, the restaurant ends the declaration with, “We live in such a quaint, beautiful town. We wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

Check out the post here:

The post received immense support from netizens, which included other restaurant owners and parents. One user wrote, “If more parents made their children take responsibility for their actions, you would not have to make these decisions.” Another wrote, “Good for you! Too bad the ones raising these young adults do not see this as wrong and embarrassing. I wish the restaurant good luck in the future.” In addition, many users shared their first-hand experience of the nuisance by the youngsters.

