US Burger King Employee Attacked By Two Men Over Order Delay, Shocking Clip is Viral

Two men went on to attack a Burger King employee in Brooklyn, New York after an apparent delay in their food order. The men were caught on CCTV attacking the employee and punching him several times at Burger King's Linden Boulevard outlet in Brooklyn. The incident took place at around 6.14 pm on December 4, according to the New York Police Department or NYPD, who shared the recording on Twitter on Tuesday. As per reports, the suspects first complained that their food was taking too long to prepare before one of them jumped over the counter and began assaulting the employee. The footage shows one of the men thrashing the employee repeatedly. The second suspect soon stepped forward and started punching the worker repeatedly from across the counter. One of them can also be seen displaying a knife to the employee during the assault in the clip.

A few minutes later, other workers at the burger joint intervened and saved the employee. As others came to the employee’s rescue, the men backed away. The suspects, dressed in black outfits with their faces covered, then strolled out of the food joint and ran off on Powell Street.

Sharing the video on Twitter, NYPD urged people if they know anything about the two suspects. Watch the clip here:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

According to reports, the employee didn’t suffer major injuries as other people had intervened on time and he was treated by an emergency medical team at the scene immediately. NYPD is now on the hunt for the suspects.

NYPD often shares CCTV footage of crime scenes on their official Twitter handle and asks for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Recently, they shared a picture of a man from CCTV footage and asked people to identify the suspect who has shot a 36-year-old woman dead in Brooklyn earlier this week.

