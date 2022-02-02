US Burglar Leaves USD 200 for Owners as Reimbursement after Breaking in Through Window

An unusual gesture by a burglar at New Mexico in the US has left the owners baffled. According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, an armed burglar entered a house by breaking the window on Sunday afternoon and left $200 for the owners as damages. Reportedly, he also did not steal the jewellery kept in the house. As per the Santa Fe County Sherrif’s Office police report cited by Albuquerque Journal, the burglar carried a duffel bag and even a scoped AR-15 rifle to the house but did not harm anyone. In a rare gesture, the burglar left $200 on the living room chair before leaving and said that it was “reimbursement for the window he broke.”

However, according to the police, the burglar had spent a significant amount of time in the house and used its facilities. He slept, ate, bathed and even had drinks before the owners arrived to find him in the backroom of a house situated in Vereda Serena, Santa Fe.

According to the owner of the house, the intruder was embarrassed for what he did. The owner claimed that the burglar told him about his car breaking down some 100 miles from his house and that he took shelter in the house. “His family was killed in east Texas and he was running from somebody,” the owner added.

Later, the police reported that the apologetic burglar who had escaped through a ditch was now arrested. The man has been identified as 34-year-old Teral Christesson who was booked under charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and larceny. According to Juan Rios, sheriff’s office spokesman, Teral later confessed to the crime and admitted breaking into the house.

