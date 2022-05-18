US Cab Driver Hailed for Standing Up Against Passenger’s Racist Remarks, Cancelling Ride

A cab driver from Pennsylvania, US has earned praise online for refusing a ride to a racist passenger. The incident was captured by the dashcam of the car and later went viral after a video of it was shared on social media.

The incident took place outside a bar in the Catasauqua municipality of Pennsylvania where the Lyft driver named James W Bode was waiting for his next passenger. Sharing the video on his Facebook page, James stated that he had a ride scheduled for a passenger named Jackie.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjimmy.w.bode%2Fvideos%2F790555518594143%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0″ width=”560″ height=”314″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

In the clip, a woman passenger is seen entering the car as James greets her warmly. But, James is soon triggered as the woman makes a racist remark. “Oh, you are like, a white guy,” the woman is heard saying in the clip.

The woman then again says to James: “You are like, a normal guy. Like you speak English?” Taken aback by the response, James did not hesitate in asking the woman to get out of his car. He tells her that he will cancel the ride while highlighting that her comments were racist. “It’s completely inappropriate,” he adds in the clip.

Confronting the woman, James asks her what difference would have been made if a non-white person was behind the wheel. Meanwhile, another man enters the cab just to hear that James has cancelled the ride over the lady’s comments.

Hearing this, the male passenger gets infuriated and hurls abuses at James. He even threatens to punch the Lyft driver in his face for cancelling the ride. However, James maintains his stand forcing thepassengers to leave.

In his post, James shared that the woman happened to be the owner of the bar from where he picked her. The driver wrote that he even filed a police complaint over the assault threat made by the male passenger. He added that the passengers were also informed that their act was being recorded.

The video garnered more than 2.3 lakh views on Facebook while winning numerous hearts. “Role model for all white men. Thank you for being a decent human being,” wrote one user. Another too lauded James’ evocative act and wrote “Great job combating hate and racism.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.