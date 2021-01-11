US Capitol Siege with Takeshi's Castle Twist: Indian Satirist's Hilarious Take Breaks the Internet

They say comedy is tragedy + time. But in today's world of fast Internet and viral trends on social media, all tragedies become a comedic opportunity. For example, one of the darkest days in American history, where mobs rioted and tried to siege the Capitol Hill, has become a treasure trove of jokes, memes, and funny viral content.

Though the world was horrified to see the violence and anarchy at the US Parliament and offices of the parliamentarians, memers had a blast of day. However, one of the best, sarcastic and funny, yet deep analysis of the events unfolding at the Hill came from an Indian satirist named Akash Banerjee. He mimicked the style of Takeshi's Castle commentary to elaborate on the violent protests.

Most 90s Indian kids are aware of this amazingly disastrous show called Takeshi Castle. It was a Japanese game show where contestants had to cross hurdles in order to take over the castle, which was owned by the famous Takeshi. Though the scenes of contestants flapping around in mud, trying to climb on rubber tubes and so on were funny on their own, the show was made funnier by Javed Jaffrey's hilarious commentary.

Banerjee, who goes on the internet by the profile of The Deshbhakt, made funny observations like comparing the angry mob and rioters to the contestants of the show. In his funny jokes, he also made some serious statements on how the country that is always trying to teach the world about democracy is itself so undemocratic.

In two of the sequences, Banerjee jokes about the Coronavirus pandemic. Once he pretends to be talking on behalf of the rioters saying 'tika kab milega' (when will we get the vaccines?) and in another, he jokes that long-term work from home has led the citizens to this attack. The US has infamously invaded many countries in the past, violently taking over the place, claiming it's all in the name of democracy.

In the video caption, Banerjee makes a note on how the riots had the “silent support” of President Trump. “From being a democratic force to virtually becoming a democratic farse - Washington DC has been it all,” he says.

In the comment section, he writes about his inspiration.

Here's the full video:

Much like the video, the comment section was also full of jokes and puns.

A user said that this is a classic example of the situation when "Democracy becomes a Demo of Crazy." Another user mentioned that he is waiting for "USA to invade USA to re-establish democracy"