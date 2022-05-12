US Cat Owner Wins Rs 95 Lakh Settlement After Feline Wrongly Fined For Trespassing

A US-based woman named Anna Danieli, won a three-year court battle after her cat Miska was accused of trespassing and taunting other pets in the neighbourhood. The woman has received $125,000 (Rs 95 lakh) in settlement. This also includes $30,000 (Rs 23 lakh) in fines over the years. It started in 2019 when neighbours in their locality claimed that Miska was harassing animals. The cat was also once taken from her owner by animal control. After this, she was forced to spend time in animal jail.

Danieli decided to file a lawsuit after she was asked to pay penalties. She alleged “governmental overreach" in the lawsuit. Jon Zimmerman, Danieli’s attorney, while speaking to Fox 11 said, “This case was about the unjustified and incredible prosecution of a domestic house cat in Bellevue. This was really an historic settlement involving a cat in the state of Washington." The actual judgement came after three years.

Cats mean business. Recently, a man confessed to replacing his wife’s cat and revealed that he did so while they were still just dating, and her current wife had gone away to see her family. The original cat, as per the man’s description, was “extremely aggressive” and scratched everyone. So, when she went away to see her family and gave him the duty to take care of the pet, he decided to replace it with another black cat.

The woman believed that she could get the cat to behave well eventually. In her absence, the man went to her apartment to feed her but it scratched his arms badly. He joked to the cat that he would get her replaced and that she wasn’t very special. But what came out as a joke stuck to his mind.

The next morning, he went to a local animal shelter and found a cat that looked exactly like her then girlfriend’s pet. This new cat was trained well and was a lot friendlier.

Recently, fed up with landlords who did not allow her to keep pets, a woman in the UK made sure that nothing separates her from her beloved cat. The 49-year-old woman tied the knot with her cat in a civil ceremony this month, as reported by WalesOnline. For Deborah Hodge from Sidcup, southeast London, her biggest fear is losing her cat named India. Deborah’s fears stem from her previous experiences when she was forced by her landlords to abandon her pets. This only goes to show that people are willing to go the distance for their pets.

