US Chocolate Company Launches 'Shah Bar' to Honour Indian-origin Doctor for 'Keeping Maine Safe'

A US-based chocolate company has decided to name a chocolate bar in honour of an Indian origin doctor in Maine. The 'Shah Bars' have been so named as a tribute to Dr Nirav Shah, the director of Maine's Centre for Disease Control for keeping Maine residents safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative has been carried out by Wilbur's Chocolate Confections who have launched the limited edition chocolates in two flavours - dark and milk.

The candy bars and the wrappers feature an image of the smiling, bespectacled doctor, along with a big red heart in an outline of the state.

The doctor “has been a big part of not only keeping Maine safe but also to convey a sense of warmth and caring for the people of Maine. He seems to really have a lot of compassion,” Kristin Frazier from Wilbur’s told WCSH-TV.

He’s become the face of the state response to the pandemic through daily briefings that were held for weeks. He has been praised for his calm, reassuring demeanor. He has also reminded Mainers to take time to do things that bring them joy, such as eating soup and calling their mothers.

Shah was the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health before coming to Maine. He’d been on the job for less than a year when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

As per the company's website, ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.

(With inputs from AP)