US Company is Giving out Bacon-scented Face Masks to Raise Funds for Food Donation

One of the most useful ways to keep the coronavirus at bay is to diligently have your face covered with a mask. With the pandemic not taking a backseat, social distancing and face masks have become the need of the hour.

At a time like this, one might often feel suffocated, need to keeping pulling down their mask to breathe some fresh air or at times even want to smell something good for a break — and that might be bacon, who knows!

To give people a break from constantly breathing in their own sweaty air, a US-based food company is giving out bacon-scented face masks.

Hormel food is letting pork-lovers make most of social distancing with their favourite aroma.

"We’re continually focused on innovation," said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager at Hormel Black Label Bacon, as reported by the New York Post.

Dubbed Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon face masks, the fragrant protective wear constitutes of 'the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose,'.

The face mask also sports a design of bacon strips on the outside, to add onto the feel of it.

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own @BlackLabelBacon Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through 10/28, fans can visit https://t.co/2RrklxJH2T and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon: https://t.co/RZHo9OVvdt pic.twitter.com/NIonLOHkoS — Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods) October 14, 2020

As per Hormel's official website, a request has to be registered with them at www.breathablebacon.com and they are open to registration till October 28.

For every registration, Hormels will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to 10,000 meals.

However, the giving away of the free masks is subjected to the stock.

To focus on the importance of wearing face masks, few days back a non-government organisation in Chandigarh started a campaign to promote coronavirus safety guidelines including the need to wear the protective face shield.

Parivartan, has launched the campaign with by displaying a 36 feet long mask, that reads 'Wear Mask' in large red letters in order to raise awareness around social distancing and wearing the protective gear.