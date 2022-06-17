US Company Topples Nearly 3,000 Laptops in Domino Fashion, Sets Guinness World Record

What is the most fun thing you can do with an old discarded laptop? A recycling company in the US had a lot of them, so they decided to arrange more than 2,000 old laptops in a curvy line and toppled them in domino fashion. After attempting this, the company broke the world record and bagged the Guinness World Record title for ‘most laptops toppled in a domino fashion.’ The company, Technology Recyclers, is headquartered in Indiana, US and deals in the recycling of computer and electronic items. According to them, the act was not just fun but was intended to highlight the importance of recycling electronics.

They made use of a total of 2,910 laptops that were donated by organizations, businesses, and individuals from the community in the Indianapolis region. The employees of the company got together, helped arrange the laptop, and smashed the record on May 13. The company had a goal to break the previous record, which was of toppling 752 laptops. But, once the activity began, they got full engrossed in it and ended up setting laptops way more than what was needed to set a record.

However, it wasn’t that easy to set up thousands of laptops together and make them fall in sync like a perfect domino. Once arranged, a section of the curvy line of laptops began to fall even before the event started. “We learned while setting them up not all laptops stand up the same, and we had a few unplanned starts,” said Dale Needleman, Partner at Technology Recyclers.

Dale added that the event was fun for all the employees who were excited about it. “Many people commented that they had never witnessed a world record, and thought it was pretty cool!” he added. Now, Dale said, they are planning to utilize the pictures, stories, and videos of the event to spread awareness on the importance of recycling electronics like computers.

