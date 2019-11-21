Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Company Will Pay You Rs 2 Lakh Per Month to Smoke Weed and Test Marijuana Products

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine which researches and investigates about cannabis products.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
US Company Will Pay You Rs 2 Lakh Per Month to Smoke Weed and Test Marijuana Products
Image for representation (AP photo).

If you believe that you have expertise in the different types and tastes of marijuana, then there is a company that will be more than glad to hire you.



Now, they are looking for a person to review marijuana for which, they will be paying the candidate a whopping $3000 (Rs 2,15,000) per month.

As per a report by abc13, the company is looking for a candidate who is suitable to critique a box of different kinds of cannabis products every month.

Weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils are included in the different products which need to be reviewed.

Now, there is one criteria for you to land in the job.

The candidate must live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

Thrillist reported that the job description states, "This job is 100 percent for real, and it's an important job that includes more than just getting paid to smoke weed. If you think that's the entire scope of the job, then this might not be for you."

It further states, “give our readers honest and reliable insights on various cannabis products."

They even spoke to the Editor-in-chief of the magazine Dwight K. Blake, who revealed that they have received over 3000 applications for the job position.

