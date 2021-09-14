US Company Will Pay You Rs 95,000 to Watch 13 Horror Movies in October

Love horror movies? You may have an opportunity to capitalize on your hobby. A US company will pay you $1,300 or INR 95,000 to watch 13 horror movies in October, in return for some feedback. The company, FinanceBuzz is looking to hire the person whose role is titled ‘Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst,’ and will be involved in watching 13 of ‘the scariest movies ever made.’ The person hired for the role will have on a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate, the company announced in a release. The point of the job is an effort to find out whether the size of a movie’s budget impacts its effectiveness, reported CNN.

“In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said, adding that, “You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

What are the 13 scariest movies that the person is supposed to watch? Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, Annabelle.

The job also had an added perk — you also “a $50 gift card to cover rental costs to fund your fright fest." How do you apply? The release says that “applications are due by September 26, 2021 at midnight ET. The chosen candidate will be selected by October 1, 2021 and contacted via email. We will send out the Fitbit by October 4th, 2021. Then the candidate will have from October 9th, 2021 until October 18th, 2021 to watch the movies and complete the assignment." The eligibility? “Applicants should be based in the United States and at least 18 years of age."

This isn’t the only job which required you to chill and watch streaming content. In January this year, another company based in the United States offered $500 to people for binge-watching Netflix and eating pizza. Sounds too good to be true? Well, no. BonusFinder, an American website, was looking for a “professional binge watcher". On its website, the company has written, “Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you’ll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza."

Speaking of lucrative job opportunities, last year a Bengaluru based company was offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work. A Bengaluru-based company named Wakefit came up with a sleep internship, in which a person will be paid Rs 1 lakh to sleep nine hours a night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here