US Congressional Candidate Gives Birth on Camera in Campaign For 'Better Path'

Democrat Katie Darling, who is running for Congress in Louisiana, has caused a stir on the internet with her new campaign ad showing her giving birth on camera. “These days, I worry about storms that are stronger and more frequent because of climate change, about our kids’ underperforming public schools,” Darling says in the video that has taken social media by storm. “And about Louisiana’s new abortion ban, one of the strictest and most severe in the country,” she adds, as the video shifts from showing her husband, daughter and a peaceful farm life, to a hospital where Darling gives birth.

“We should be putting pregnant women at ease, not putting their lives at risk,” Darling states. She also commends the role of nurses not just as heroes, but as “saints”. Stating emphatically that Louisiana deserves a “better path” than the one it’s on, she says she is running for Congress because she wants that better path for the residents.

“Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education, and 46th in health care. I’m running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better,” Darling wrote in the caption to her video. In view of America’s abortion ban, Darling’s statement found an echo across the internet.

Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education, and 46th in health care. I’m running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better. pic.twitter.com/EenFUpn4ed — Katie Darling for Louisiana (@katie4louisiana) October 4, 2022

Katie Darling is exactly the kind of person I want to represent me – compassionate, hard-working, & the life-experience to understand my needs. #Louisiana please step up! https://t.co/D0zFNaQsc0 — Granny (@GrannysWatch1ng) October 4, 2022

Katie Darling is running an uphill battle against GOP incumbent Steve Scalise. Her ad makes a strong case for her. Check it out. Surprise ending. Vote 💙💙💙 — Richard L. Floyd 🇺🇦💙 (@rfloyd7) October 3, 2022

Without a doubt, the best political ad I’ve ever seen! If I lived in #Louisiana, I’d be voting for Katie Darling! https://t.co/bSbKk18LRu — Lisa Amore (@lamore) October 4, 2022

Katie Darling is a Pro-Choice Democrat running against Scalise in Louisiana. Help amplify this grass-roots campaign!#KatieDarling#AnyoneButScalise#DemVoice1 https://t.co/r4RIhPAcDE — Tommasina Says Amerca Is With Ukraine🇺🇦❤️🌻☮️ (@TommasinaResist) October 4, 2022

Darling told The Cut that she was seven months pregnant when Roe v Wade was overturned, and that hers was a high-risk pregnancy. Afterwards, she became concerned about reproductive rights and how to regain them.

