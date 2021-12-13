US Congressman Joked About 'HamsterCoin.' The Very Real Cryptocurrency's Value Surged

Elon Musk thinks Dogecoin is the future, and Warren Buffet thinks Bitcoin is rat poison, but there is perhaps no denying cryptocurrency is here to stay for a while, even as governments across the world attempt to regulate, monitor, ban or legalize it. What started as just Bitcoin now has other major players like Ether, Dogecoin and more in play, while smaller, cryptocurrencies, sometimes spinoffs also manage to record jumps often - even if they do not last. HamsterCoin, a small cryptocurrency last Wednesday witnessed such a surge after a US Congressman joked about it. Representative Brad Sherman while appearing as part of the panel of cryptocurrency industry executives appeared before the House Financial Services Committee had asked, “Bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge, which would be replaced by a HamsterCoin. And then there’s CobraCoin, and what could MongooseCoin do to CryptoCoin?" Sherman then asked if “MongooseCoin will always have a value? I don’t know. I just made it up, it’s a joke—although I said that about HamsterCoin and found out there really was a HamsterCoin," reported VICE.

While Sherman was joking and surprised to learn Hamstercoin existed - the value of the crpyo token had already taken off. Before Sherman’s comments, HamsterCoin was hovering around $0.000000014 before nearly doubling and hitting to $0.000000026 according to CoinMarketCap data. While it has dipped in the days that followed, the value is still at $0.00000001887 with a dip of 6.58% in the last 24 hours. Following Sherman’s statement, the official Twitter account for the cryptocurrency tweeted, “We come to solve problems. This is what hamsters do in our universe. We saw the power of crypto communities. 2022 will be the year of Hamstercoin and we will see what happens when the power of the community and project combined."

A World where we can live together is possible. We come to solve problems. This is what hamsters do in our universe. We saw the power of crypto communities. 2022 will be the year of Hamstercoin and we will see what happens when the power of the community and project combined.🐹 https://t.co/ySmegcKNaQ — HAMSTER COIN (@_hamster_coin) December 10, 2021

Hamster Token describes itself in its Whitepaper as “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network. The specific feature that distinguishes it from other meme tokens in the market is that it is more powerful and secure. The purpose of Hamster Token is to be a token that can be used globally with a vision to see Hamster Token on all exchange platforms."

In end November, Mr Goxx, the hamster popular for being a cryptocurrency investor, bid goodbye to the world. The rodent had gained fame after his owners decided to convert his actions into real trading for the crypto market. The whole thing was started as a joke to highlight the randomness of success in cryptocurrency. Mr Goxx’s humans, two 30-something men from Germany, broke the news of his demise on Twitter to the hamster’s 18,000 followers. “We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now,” the tweet read. “In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend.

Mr Goxx’s Twitter account is filled with updates about his trading sessions which used to be live-streamed on Twitch. The rodent’s owners had set up a cage consisting of an intention wheel, two tunnels and a tiny trading desk. The type of cryptocurrency to invest in is selected after the rodent runs on the intention wheel, and the two tunnels help in whether to sell or buy the chosen digital currency.

