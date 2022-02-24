US Cop Visits Crime Scene, Adopts 5 Kids Whose Mother Murdered Their Dad

Nicholas Quintana, a police officer from the United States, adopted five kids whose father was shot dead by their mother. The story was originally reported in The Mirror. The heartwarming gesture of the policeman is winning laurels from the public and is being held up as an example of humanity in the police force.

The incident, which occurred on January 14, 2022, unfolded when Nicholas got a call regarding a murder case just as he was sitting down for lunch. As soon as he received the call, he reached the crime scene with his team.

Upon arrival, he discovered a ghastly scene where five children were huddled in one corner, traumatised after their dad was shot dead by their mom right in front of their eyes. After taking the killer into custody, he returned to his house, but could not stop thinking about the kids.

The murderer, 40-year-old Emily Ezra, living in Las Vegas, shot and killed her ex-husband Paul in the afternoon. After a long discussion with his wife about the matter, Nicholas decided to adopt the five kids.

Although a lot of other cops were present at the scene, Nicholas told the media that he felt an “abrupt urge" to respond to the call.

According to a report published in the journal ‘Las Vegas Review’, the alleged murder took place when a heated argument between the two took an ugly turn and resulted in the wife shooting the husband dead. After the murder, an alarm was raised and the police were called in.

Emily has since been charged with murder with a deadly weapon. However, thanks to officer Nicholas, the five children have a home now.

