US Cops Rescue Teeny Kitten Stuck In Car Engine, Win Hearts Online

When the police officers in Ramapo, New York, were reported about a cat stuck in the engine compartment of their vehicle, they had an idea about the unconventional rescue. According to the Ramapo Police Department, two officers and the city’s dog control officer were dispatched to a Ramapo house on a complaint about a distressed kitten. The department shared a video on Facebook and Twitter showing the police working from both the top and bottom of the engine block to free the entrapped cat on September 19. Since the upload of the video, it has been attracting the attention of netizens and Ramapo cops are getting all the praise for their efforts.

“Following a lengthy struggle, the cops were able to securely remove the kitten from the vehicle," read the post. It also stated, “Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a house on Viola Rd on Thursday for a complaint of a kitten stuck in a car’s engine compartment."

In a similar incident, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, a mother and her kid arrived at Station 52 on John Muir Parkway in Brentwood to report the presence of a cat beneath the hood of their automobile. Firefighters were unable to locate it immediately and were then deployed to two 911 calls in a succession.

The Contra Costa County Animal Services Department was contacted next, and after firefighters put their tools on the engine, they heard hissing sounds. According to the district, after removing the engine splash, they discovered five orange tabbies that were only a few days old.

The department posted about this incident on their official Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, “80% of orange tabbies are males.All three of these indiv

