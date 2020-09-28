US Cosmetics Company to Pay NASA Nearly Rs 95 Lakh for Commercial Shot in Space

US cosmetics company Estée Lauder is sending its new skincare product into space, aboard a NASA spacecraft, for an advertisement. Yes, the ad will be shot in space and the astronauts will be responsible for capturing the visuals during the photoshoot.

The brand’s iconic Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex will launch into space. Estée Lauder is the first-ever beauty brand to participate in NASA’s efforts to enable business opportunities on the International Space Station. Advanced Night Repair serum is scheduled to launch aboard a Cygnus spacecraft atop an Antares rocket on Northrop Grumman’s 14 th commercial resupply services mission for NASA on September 29th, 2020 and will arrive at the International Space Station on October 3 rd, 2020. Advanced Night Repair serum will be photographed for use on the brand’s social media platforms. The product will be sent along with 8,000 pounds of other cargo.

In 1982 it was the first nighttime repair serum in the beauty industry and the first-ever beauty product to use hyaluronic acid. Now, over 30 years later, inspired by a new breakthrough science discovery and developed with the latest skincare technology, Advanced Night Repair is the first serum to launch into space. It will be photographed in the space station’s iconic cupola window to create images for use on Estée Lauder’s social media platforms.

However, as CNN reports, this will not be the first commercial to have been shot in space. But this is, without a doubt, the first time such a high profile deal has been struck to get zero gravity footage of the product.

The ad will be shot by the astronauts who will be responsible for capturing the visuals. However, they won't be appearing in the commercial themselves. NASA prohibits its astronauts from appearing in such commercials.

NASA will bear the cost of the mission, according to reports. As per the agreement, Estee Lauder will reiumburse $128,000 or Rs 95 lakh approximately. This mission is part of NASA's initiative to commercialise space thereby allowing "sponsorship and marketing" activities.

(With inputs from Associated Press)