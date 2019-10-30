US Couple Poses With Protective Masks at Wedding Amidst Deadly California Wildire

A young couple, who were getting married, put forward a poignant message when they sported protective masks at their destination wedding in California after the Kincade Fire.

Katie and Curtis Ferland, from Chicago, Illinois exchanged vows at California's Chateau St Jean Winery, just a few kilometres away from where the Kincade Fire burnt down 74,324 acres of land and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, reported Independent.

The image, posted by Karna Roa's KMR Photography on their Instagram page, showed Katie and Curtis, standing outside their Chateau St Jean winery wedding, dressed in their wedding attire, sporting masks, not far from the location of the devastating fire.

Speaking to ABC7, Curtis said that the first thing he saw when he turned on the television was flames everywhere. However, after several setbacks, including one where they had to move the location of the rehearsal dinner and rely on a small crew after most vendors and staff had to be evacuated, they were able to say their vows, Independent reported.

The report further cited Roa's interaction with ABC7, where she explained that the photo reminded her of the 1930's painting American Gothic and how it has suddenly become the 'new normal' in wine country.

According to The Guardian, this is Roa's fourth wedding in the last three years that had to be evacuated or was disrupted by the wildfires, which have, unfortunately, become an annual norm in California.

The photographer hoped that the viral image would help people outside California understand the plight of the region.

