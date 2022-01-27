US Couple Sells Cartoon Duck NTFs for Rs 90 Lakh in 6 Hours to Save Home

NFT culture lends itself to a lot of scrutiny and criticism, but sometimes, the unlikeliest things turn out to be lifesavers and that’s what happened with a US couple, thanks to their NFT collection of 10,000 cartoon ducks. The collection called “Dastardly Ducks" saved the designers’ home from foreclosure and that’s not very dastardly, is it? As per Business Insider, the collection sold out in less than six hours for a whopping $120,000 (Rs 90,15,840). Thereafter, the couple, Thorne Melcher and Mandy Musselwhite, had only to write a check for $40,000 to cover mortgage back-payments to be able to save their Atlanta homestead. “We saved our farm by selling cartoon ducks. It was like a fever dream," a CNBC report quoted Melcher as saying.

While Musselwhite is an artist, Melcher is a coder, and together they started the NFT project in early January and launched it in all of two weeks. The NFT ducks have 100 different traits. As the couple has raised ducks and geese among other animals at their homestead, they said that the purpose was to bring these ducks into the metaverse. In order to mint the NFTs on the ethereum blockchain, Melcher had to learn the Solidity programming language. The fee for the NFT collection was covered for the couple by their friend.

Among other such creative usage of NFTs, an Armenian artist was selling a non-fungible token of her ovarian eggs last year. The 42-year-old artist, Narine Arakelian, was selling a painting called “Live" that contains a contract embedded in it which promises that the buyer will get one of her ovarian eggs, reported Page Six. With this, she hoped to help out a couple that has had trouble conceiving a child and that such a couple would give birth to a child with her egg. “I am so happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork. It’s a beautiful act of creativity to give the gift of art and life," the report quoted her as saying. Echoing artists who often speak of the act of creation as birth, Arakelian said that she considers all of her artwork as her children, and this one is actually set to bring a child into the world.

