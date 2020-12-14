US Couple Shunted Out of Flight after 2-year-old Daughter Refused to Wear Face Mask

A couple claimed that they were shunted out of a United Airlines flight as their two-years-old daughter refused to wear a face mask. The woman took to social media to narrate her ordeal. Eliz Orban shared a video on Instagram on Friday where she was in tears while she was at the airport along with her husband and daughter, Edeline, after getting off the plane.

"We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask," Orban said, adding that they were asked to deboard the plane as their daughter refused to wear a mask. The family was travelling from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, the DailyMail reported.

The video clip shows the flight crew leading the family out of the plane even as they parents try to put a mask on their daughter's face. But the toddler is adamant on not putting the mask and soon a crew member walks up to the family asking them to leave the plane.

The airline have since clarified that the family has not been banned from flying with United Airlines in future.

"Hello sir. I'm going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft," the agent can be heard as saying.

Orban's husband replied: "You gotta be kidding me. Why? We're over here holding this mask on her face." However,the agent asks them to leave the plane even as the couple tried to explain that they couldn't force their daughter to put it on as she was 'crying'. The family is then seen collecting their belongings and leaving the plane.