US Couple Steals $300 Albino Snake from Pet Store in Broad Daylight

Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, are looking for a couple who slithered away with a snake worth $300 from a city pet store.

The couple entered the Petco store around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police told The Salem News on Wednesday.

The man asked an employee if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python. When the employee said that is against store policy, the man offered to buy it, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said.

The employee put the snake in a box and brought it to the register area. When the employee put it on the counter, the man grabbed the box, and he and the woman ran from the store and sped away in a car, Bonaiuto said.

The car was last seen heading toward Danvers, Massachusetts.

“We are aware of and shaken by the theft of a pet snake from our Petco store in Peabody,” a spokeswoman for the retailer said in an email, adding that management is cooperating with authorities.

This is not the first time that an albino snake made headlines this year.

A rare albino krait snake was recently spotted in India's Northern Chattisgarh’s Ambikapur in November. The reptile was white in colour instead of the usual black known to many.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the snake was rescued by a snake catcher from Jainagar village in Surajpur district. The village locals call the reptile by the name ‘chitti saanp’. These types of snakes are not commonly found in Chhattisgarh.

The snake was rescued by Satyam Kumar Dwivedi. Speaking to the news portal, he revealed that he had to get inside a well in order to rescue the rare albino snake. Satyam was informed by the locals about the snake. He has apparently rescued some 300 snakes till date.

The rare albino krait snake’s white skin is because of a condition called albinism. This condition is a result of a rare group of genetic disorders that cause the skin, hair or eyes to have little or no colour. Usually, kraits are identified by their black and light-coloured cross bands and their triangular body cross-section. This breed of snake is a highly venomous relative of the cobra. All types of kraits are nocturnal as they sleep during the day and are active at night.

(With inputs from Associated Press)