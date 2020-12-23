US Couple Try to Slide Out of Moving Flight with Service Dog by Opening Emergency Door

In a bizarre incident, a couple and their service dog opened the cabin door of a moving flight bound for Atlanta at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York and tried to exit from the flight.

The passenger couple identified as Antonio Murdock, 31, and Brianna Greco, 23, of Florida, were on a Delta Air Lines airplane when they opened the cabin door to activate the emergency slide, along with their large service dog, while the plane was taxiing out of the runway on Monday morning.

As per the New York Times, the couple arrested after the incident has been charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Murdock was charged with criminal mischief, a felony and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanour, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, asper a complaint filed in Queens Criminal Court states.

Both were released after an arraignment, while Murdock has to face the court in February. Greco’s court appearance is scheduled in March while Murdock is awaiting Tuesday arraignment, said the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Another passenger, Brian Plummer, in conversation with The New York Times, said that the couple never settled in and the moment Flight 462 started to move out of runway, the man ignored flight attendant’s warning to sit, and stood up saying that he has post-traumatic stress disorder. Plummer said that Murdock added, “If I sit down, I’ll freak out.” He mentioned that the couple also changed their seats multiple times before the plane was moving.

After some time, the plane stopped and no one knew why, but it was later clarified by cabin crew. Airline officials, while talking to CNN said that after the couple exited the plane using emergency slide, the airplane was returned to the gate and other passengers were also deplaned.

According to the report, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman said that the dog was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC’s Brooklyn shelter and later, Greco was given a receipt to retrieve their do. Their 8-month-old dog’s name is Rain who weighs around 60 pounds.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the airline accommodated the rest of the passengers on alternate flight, the report mentioned. The maintenance technicians evaluated the aircraft and it was scheduled to return back to service that evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration in a statement confirmed the incident and arrests of the couple, and referred to Delta and local authorities for any other additional questions.