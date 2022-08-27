US Couple With Nearly 3 Feet Height Difference Sets Guinness World Record

Love is one of the purest emotions that transcends all differences. Emerging as a prime example of it is a couple from the US that is now a Guinness World Record holder, as of July 30, 2022. Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti, who hail from St George, Utah, bagged the world record title for the married couple with the greatest height difference. Christie, standing at 5 ft 11.7inches (182.22 cm), is 2ft 9.4inches (84.94cm) taller than her wife Senecca, whose height is 3ft 2.2inches (97.2cm). The couple has bagged the title in the category of “Same sexes/woman.”

“We had talked about it before, like ‘I bet we have the biggest height difference in the world.’ We had joked about it but we were never serious about trying to get a title or anything,” said Senecca, in an interview with Guinness World Record. After seeing a video of another couple in the “different sexes” category, Christie got motivated to apply for the title, which the couple, subsequently, won. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, we crushed that record’,” said Christie.

Both Christie and Senecca are teachers at the same school. While Senecca is a mathematics teacher, Christie teaches art. Reminiscing about the time the couple met for the first time, Christie said, “She was super friendly and introduced herself and we just started being friends. The two grew as friends and started dating each other.” Three years later, in June 2021, Christie and Senecca tied the knots and have been happily married ever since.

The wives cite communication as key for those who are dating somebody “different.” “My advice for dating anybody that is outside of your height or has a disability or from a different culture is just to communicate. Communicate about what your needs are and what your expectations are. That goes for any relationship,” said Senecca.

The two have hopes that their title might motivate other LGBT or differently-abled couples to be strong and support each other. Negating that disability or being gay is out of the norm, Senecca said that the “more you see it, the more you get accustomed to it.” The couple wishes to encourage people to not abide by society’s expectations and rather, find their happiness.

