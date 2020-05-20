US Couple's Honeymoon in Sri Lanka Goes on for Two Months due to Lockdown

The pandemic has brought the world to a screeching halt with most countries being under lockdown since March. But for newlyweds Michelle and John Senyard, it has only been an extended honeymoon.

The couple were married in a ceremony on March 6 in California after which the couple traveled to Thailand and Sri Lanka for few weeks of honeymoon. But just after they arrived in Sri Lanka, the country announced a lockdown with restrictions on travel. The couple has been stranded there since then.

The couple is now making the best of their time in the island nation are documenting their experience on social media. Their pictures and videos have been going viral. Among them is Jon's 10-second TikTok clip swinging from a tree. The video has crossed over 4.7 million views.

"When your flight has been cancelled three times now and your honeymoon turns into living in Sri Lanka for 2 months," the couple captioned it.

In another video, Michelle and John explained that their vacation "is over now," but they've been working remotely. They also only brought two carry-on bags, but are doing their best to "make it work."

"No, we haven't been living in a resort. We've been hopping around surf hostels," they further explained. "Sri Lanka is an amazing country. And we stay goofy because... it hasn't always been easy, but we have each other. Even though we drive each other crazy sometimes!"