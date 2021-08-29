US Court Orders Couple to Pay Rs 22 Lakh to Son for Throwing Away His Porn Collection

In order to get rid of pornography, a couple from western Michigan in the US had thrown out their son’s collection of adult films, magazines, and other items. Later their 43-year-old son named David Werking filed a case against his parents for destroying his belongings. In an unusual turn of events, the son won the lawsuit against his parents wherein a judge in Michigan has now ordered the parents to pay $30,441 (Rs 22 Lakh) to their son for destroying the pornography collection.

Werking was staying with his parents for about 10 months after a divorce. Later, he shifted to Muncie, Indiana. After moving he learned that his collection of tapes and magazines were missing. In an email sent by his father, he wrote – “Frankly, David, I did you a big favour getting rid of all this stuff.”

According to sources, Werking estimated the collection was worth $25,000. It has been reported that the collection included 1,605 individual titles of DVDs and VHS tapes.

During the ruling in December last year, Judge Maloney was quoted by the Guardian as saying: “There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property. Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property."

Justifying their actions, Werking’s parents added that they had all the rights to act as their son’s landlord. A detailed review by the Ottow County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan finalized that the collection of Werking did not contain any child pornography, Holland Sentinal reported.

In an unrelated incident, an Austrian man was bizarrely slapped with a fine of 500 euros (Rs 44,000) last year. The fine was in response to the man farting loudly in the public. The unidentified man was charged with the fine in Vienna after ‘offending public decency’ by ‘farting provocatively’ at police, reports LadBible. However, following an appeal, the man has to now pay a much lesser amount.

In the court, the man argued against the hefty amount charged from him and said that his flatulence is a ‘biological process’ and claimed that blowing the wind must be deemed rightful under the freedom of expression, even if so done “deliberately".

The incident followed an encounter with the police, when the unidentified culprit had got up from a bench in a park, looked at the police officers and ‘let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent,’ reports Daily Mail. The police added that the man had behaved ‘provocatively and uncooperatively’ when he was asked to identify himself.

