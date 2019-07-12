US Court Says the Night King from 'Game of Thrones' Was Completely 'Meaningless'
For the unversed, season eight of 'Game of Thrones' saw the Night King being talked up to be the evilest force in entire Westeros, only to be killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the third episode, The Long Night, halfway through the season.
For the unversed, season eight of 'Game of Thrones' saw the Night King being talked up to be the evilest force in entire Westeros, only to be killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the third episode, The Long Night, halfway through the season.
Turns out, the Night King from the hugely popular Game of Thrones has been rendered 'useless' in a US court.
According to a story published in Metro UK, Judge John B Owens, who was appointed by Obama to the federal judiciary opined in a case concerning breaches of fiduciary duties, that basically deals with legal or ethical relationship of trust with another party or parties, and usually takes care of their money or assets, making a not-so-subtle reference to the Night King.
For the unversed, season eight of Game of Thrones saw the Night King being talked up to be the evilest force in entire Westeros, only to be killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the third episode, "The Long Night," halfway through the season.
While fans have argued for long over the Night King's defeat lamenting the dreadful ending to an otherwise amazing buildup for a plotline for over eight seasons, Judge Owens turned him into an example for a case of law when he mentioned the leader of the white walkers as he referred to two other cases, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. v. Dabit, and Chadbourne & Parke LLP v. Troice, in his opinion.
Judge Owens said that while the defendant would like them to read Dabit without considering its clarification in Troice, "But we will not render Troice meaningless in the way that Game Of Thrones rendered the entire Night King storyline meaningless in its final season."
The reference was shared by a Twitter user Ann Lipton, who is a professor from Tulane Law School, who joked, "Goddammit, now I'm going to have to watch Game of Thrones just to be able to do my research? Thanks for nothing, Ninth Circuit."
Goddammit, now I'm going to have to watch Game of Thrones just to be able to do my research? Thanks for nothing, Ninth Circuit:https://t.co/RdxVZoyVEk pic.twitter.com/7kCO25u9OX— Ann Lipton (@AnnMLipton) July 6, 2019
Also Watch
-
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celeb on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
- 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh
- Rapper Badshah Dethrones Taylor Swift, K-Pop Band BTS on YouTube With 7.5 Crore Views in 24 Hours
- Are Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah Already Married? Their Instagram Posts Suggest So