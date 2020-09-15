BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Uh, Oh: US Customs Seized 2000 'Counterfeit' Apple AirPods. They Were Wireless OnePlus Buds

Photos tweeted by @CBP.

Photos tweeted by @CBP.

'CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine,' the US Customs and Border Protection tweeted Monday.

Buzz Staff

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but when you make wireless earbuds eerily similar to Apple AirPods, you probably may be considered fakes.

Or at least that is what happened when thousands of "counterfeit Apple AirPods" coming from Hong Kong were seized by the US customs recently.

The "fake" Apple AirPods stopped in their tracks were, in fact, wireless OnePlus Buds.

Proud of their catch, the official Twitter account of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday tweeted: "THAT'S NOT AN 🍎" before adding, "CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine."

A quick glance at the photos tweeted by the US Customs (CBP) shows the packaging of OnePlus Buds, which may have been original at the first place.

In its press release, CBP detailed the find and wrote: "On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000."

The tweet originally posted by CBP went viral in no time, making OnePlus arrive at the scene and comically say, "Hey, give those back!"

Obviously, Twitter had a field day.

"Ooooof CBP needs to hire someone who knows their Tech, The One Plus Buds Are Legitimate. They celebrated way to soon, I kinda want to hear what occured after learning these were Legit by the Media & other people," wrote another.

It's worth reminding that the seized earbuds could be counterfeit OnePlus Buds and not Apple's AirPods at all as the photos suggest.

Speaking on their find, Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations said: "The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily."

