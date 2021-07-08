US Dad Juggles Between Baby and Ball at Baseball Game in Intense Video

The Internet is full of adorable dad and baby videos. But the latest one in that category has gone viral on social media for a starkly different reason. A father who took his baby to a baseball game was seen dropping his daughter down, catching the baseball and then again holding his baby all while holding on to his beer can. The nail-biting clip is from the game at Sunday’s Diamondbacks-Giants baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona. The internet users were impressed with this multi-tasking while others termed him simply as a super dad.

A Twitter user named Jason shared the 12-second clip on his micro-blogging handle. The caption read, “Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish!” It soon spread across the platform like a wildfire garnering over 11 million views and diverse reactions.

Watch The Video Here:

Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish! pic.twitter.com/IKUuKDAiB6— jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 5, 2021

While most of them were amazed by the spectacle the man created out of himself, some also schooled him for “bad parenting.” A tweet read, “Why aren’t more people pointing to the fact that this is bad parenting. The baby looks traumatized and it is pretty unsafe to get really young kids to ball games” There also came a comment as, “Kinda cringe that we’re celebrating this as a society.” The clip kickstarted a discussion over parenting rules.

And it’s genetic bc the baby held on to her bottle.— Rob (@BooRadleee) July 5, 2021

best catch ever.— Kevin Hollingsworth (@KRHollingsworth) July 5, 2021

And the baby girl continues to hold on to her bottle! Great hands!— nhirsch (@nhirsch) July 5, 2021

Kinda cringe that we’re celebrating this as a society— Matt Quinn 🚲 (@Mqsley) July 5, 2021

Since we are on the topic of parenting, another video that is going viral on TikTok is that of identical twins switching a baby amid themselves. The video from 2016 has resurfaced on social media. Twins Michael Ratpojanakul and Stephen Ratpojanakul became a familiar face soon not just because of the perplexing baby video but because of their respective wives too. Speaking of the clip, Stephen told Buzzfeed during an interaction that the baby was not used to him wearing glasses which created the confusion. The family was also overwhelmed with the 8 million views at the time of uploading and the comments from all over the globe.

