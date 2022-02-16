US Delivery Woman Caught Stealing Jewellery from Shop, Walking Away on CCTV

In the viral news world, incidents involving delivery drivers are a common occurrence. While some of the episodes involve positive actions and gestures, others depict some unpleasant truths that are difficult to digest. Various delivery driver instances have gone viral in recent times, ranging from saving a stranger's life to brazenly stealing a customer's goods. The latest video to go viral shows a delivery driver indulging in theft in the coolest and composed manner.

The delivery driver may have gotten away with the theft without a worry in the world if not for CCTV cameras installed at the shop. Footage taken at Aloha Lash Girl, a beauty shop and small business in Pismo Beach, California, captures the moment a DoorDash delivery woman walked in to deliver an order but very subtly takes a piece of jewelry from the shop and walks away. The owner of the business, Meleana Soderquist posted the video of the incident on TikTok which later became viral on other platforms as well.

The delivery woman was spotted heading in with Ms Soderquist's purchase in hand, without a mask and wearing a grey shirt. She had no shoes on as well. She paused to examine the goods on display after handing out the order and exchanging pleasantries. When the DoorDash driver observed no other personnel in the area, she quietly took a piece of jewelry that had been on display. She allegedly took a necklace from the company, according to Daily Dot. She then walked away after saying ‘Thank you’ to Soderquist.

Soderquist identified the delivery driver as Carson when she posted the video on TikTok. The driver's account had been canceled, according to a spokeswoman for DoorDash. Soderquist also said that there was a cat walking around Carson’s car.

Speaking to Daily Dot, DoorDash condemned the actions of the delivery driver and said they paid great importance to the safety of their community. “We reached out to the customer to assure her of our support and would assist law police with any investigation into this occurrence," DoorDash said in a statement.

