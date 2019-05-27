English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Domestic Abuse Suspect Tries to Fool Cops with Fake Name, Tag Gives Him Away
The incident took place in Nebraska, United States recently when officers responded to a report of domestic assault.
Image credit: PTI
A domestic assault suspect tried to evade arrest by providing a false name to police officers, not realizing that he was wearing a name tag that revealed his true identity. The incident took place in Nebraska, United States, on May 21, when officers responded to a report of domestic assault.
“Officers were aware the suspect they would be contacting, 26 year old Markel Towner, had two arrest warrants. Officers found a man that matched Towner’s description seated in a parked vehicle outside the residence they were sent to. The officer asked the man for his name and he stated he was “Deangelo Towns,”” the Lincoln Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
However, the officer observed a lanyard around the man’s neck with the name “Markel Towner” on it and told the man he was under arrest.
Towner began to “tense up, resist arrest, and yell at officers that he didn’t do anything wrong. The officers struggled with Towner for several minutes and they went to the ground where Towner grabbed the officer’s duty belt. During the struggle, friends and family of Towner started to surround the officers in attempt to intervene and prevent the arrest.”
Towner was eventually taken into custody without injury and arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing a government operation, false reporting, child neglect and 3rd degree domestic assault.
