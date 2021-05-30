US Driver Accidentally Sets Car on Fire by Using Sanitiser While Smoking Cigarette

The Coronavirus pandemic has increased the use of hand sanitisers, which has led to an increase in the number of fire-related mishaps due to its use near flames. One such tragic accident took place in Rockville after a Maryland driver set his car on fire unintentionally after using sanitiser while smoking a cigarette. According to fire officials, the car was engulfed in flames. The vehicle was a “total loss” as the fire spread through it earlier in the month on May 13 at around 5.30 pm.

Sharing a frightening video of the incident on Twitter on May 14, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson, Peter Piringer shared the details of the mishap. A helicopter video of the scene shows the car parked outside Federal Plaza shopping center in Rockville, north of Washington DC, as firefighters race to unfurl a hose to put out the heavy flames ignited by the dangerous combination. The unidentified driver escaped without severe burns and was taken to the hospital with minor burns. According to the official, onlookers present at the scene called 911 and the driver suffered from “1st & 2nd degree burns on his hands & inner thighs.”

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

While the cause of the flames is being investigated, Pete states that “hand sanitiser & lighted cigarette started fire in an occupied car”, which he described as a “bad combo in unventilated area like a car” in the tweet.

(5/13) Rockville, MD, hand sanitizer & lighted cigarette start fire in an occupied car, Driver was able to escape the vehicle while onlookers called 911. The patient suffered from NLT 1st & 2nd degree burns on his hands & inner thighs & transported to hospital https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/Eu9N5ytyvx— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

After the driver left the store, he applied a “copious amount of sanitiser in his hands” and then “embers from cigarette in his mouth, ignited sanitiser and some clothing.”

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued fire safety precautions for using alcohol based hand sanitisers. The website states the ABHS contains ethyl alcohol, which is considered a flammable liquid, “readily evaporates at room temperature into an ignitable vapor.”

Same safety precautions were issued bythe Food and Drug Administration urging people to not store the sanitisers near heat or flames.

One of the popular hand sanitiser brands, Purell, also warned its consumers to keep it away from ignition sources and while smoking.

