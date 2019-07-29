US Driver Tries to Con Police with Red Sports Drink for Taillight, Gets Busted
Police in Colorado, United States, have let off a driver with a warning after he tried to pass off a red sports drink bottle as a taillight.
Image credit: Facebook
Trust law-breaking drivers to come up with the most daring cons to evade fines. Last year, a man in England was busted after he tried to fool cops by producing a fake license featuring Homer Simpson’s name and an animated picture of the popular cartoon character making his famous “D’oh!” face.
Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below...The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.D'oh! ♀️ pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018
Now, police in Colorado, United States, have let off a driver with a warning after he tried to pass off a red sports drink bottle as a taillight.
In a Facebook post, Longmont police said they pulled over the man, who works for an oil company in the town, while he was on the way to get the taillight fixed. He was let off without a ticket and later spotted by police at a garage, getting the broken light fixed.
“While we appreciate the ingenuity of this tail light, this is not a permanent solution,” Longmont Fire, Police and OEM wrote in a Facebook post, according to Fox News, adding, “Working tail lights prevent accidents.”
On-road vehicles in Colorado must display a red or amber light for their tail lights that can be seen at least 100 feet away in the sunlight, according to rules.
