US Election Observers and Recount Volunteers Given Poop Emoji Wristbands in Wisconsin

In a rather absurd turn of events, election observers in Wisconsin, US, were given wristbands featuring smiling poop emojis. The incident occurred on Tuesday. These people are basically present to watch ballot recounts. The election observers in the Wisconsin Center are given a wrist band each day. These bands depict that the person has passed the health screening.

This incident came to light when a person took to Twitter to share the same. Sharing a photo of a hand, which has the poop emoji band on, Vicki McKenna wrote, “A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount. Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously? @WI_Elections, please tell me why this is acceptable?”.

A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount. Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously? @WI_Elections, please tell me why this is acceptable? @bobspindell @empowerwi pic.twitter.com/U42assscjR — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 24, 2020

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission told The New York Post that they did not have any role in choosing the bands. They also revealed that the Milwaukee County Election Commission too was not involved in this process. He said, “My understanding is that the Wisconsin Center used whatever wristbands they had in their inventory. Each day they use a different wristband”.

George Christenson, Milwaukee County Clerk had an entirely different view on the poop bands. He was of the opinion that “the poop emoji is a chocolate ice cream”.

The entire process of the recount in these two counties has been funded by former US President Donald Trump. It is worth mentioning that these two counties were won by the current president-elect Joe Biden. It was previously reported that a total of 386 votes were not counted and were only uncovered during this recount period. The reason behind this was a ‘human error’. However, these votes are not enough for Trump as Biden won by a margin of more than 20,600 votes. Wisconsin’s recount began on Friday and has to be completed by December 1.