US Election Results: At 25, Anti-Abortionist Republican Replaces AOC as Youngest American in Congress

Madison Cawthorn became the youngest ever member of Congress at the age of 25, which is the minimum required age for the post. This makes him the first 1990s born person to serve the Congress. Previously, the youngest member was Democrat Representative from New York, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who was elected at the age of 29 years, 2 months and 22 days.

Cawthorn, a staunch conservative, defeated Moe Davis of the Democratic Party in the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina. He had a special message for his rivals following the win. “Cry more, lib,” he tweeted.

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

He later posted another tweet to thank the voters for their support. “From the bottom of my heart, Thank you. All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district. Thank you!” he wrote.

From the bottom of my heart, Thank you. All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/oFnizpzqVa — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

Cawthorn, who owns a real estate investment company, was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car accident when he was just 18-year-old. He is also a motivational speaker. Cawthorn is known to be an anti-abortion advocate and a supporter of guns. He also holds a strong opinion on the issue of immigration.

His victory was expected as the seat was a stronghold of the conservatives. However, it was a surprise when Cawthorn defeated a candidate backed by President Donald Trump, real estate agent Lynda Bennett, to win the Republican nomination.

Cawthorn’s Democrat opponent Moe Davis released a statement conceding defeat in which he thanked the party volunteers and said he respect the decision of the voters. “I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to Western North Carolina. I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision,” Davis said.

The 11th Congressional District was previously held by Republican Representative Mark Meadows, who went to serve as the chief of staff for President Trump. Trump and his rival Joe Biden are locked in a neck and neck battle in the US elections.