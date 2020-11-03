US Elections 2020: Why Lady Gaga is Going Viral in Battle Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

First, it was Kamala Harris. Now it's Lady Gaga. Mispronouncing names has been quite common in the US Presidential election campaigns.

The eve of US Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. His Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga became one of the searched names on the Internet.

Days after Republicans repeatedly poked fun at Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris' first name during rallies, Donald Trump failed to pronounce Lady Gaga's name.

Trump, who was campaigning in Avoca, Pennsylvania, went on a tirade against the pop sensation who performed at a Biden rally in Pittsburgh later on Monday. Trump said, "Now he’s got Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga … is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga."

The US President then went on to emphaise on how the two syllables in Gaga sound like, pronounced separately and punctuated in his very own style. Laydee Gah-Gah.

Trump: “Lady GaGa is not too good. I could tell you stories about Lady GaGa.” pic.twitter.com/GFobJUypFT — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 2, 2020

Twitterati was quick to remind the US President of the number of times he praised the singer for her performance.

If Jesus came down and starting performing miracles like curing people of Covid or raising those that have died prematurely of it. Trump would be "Jesus not good, I could tell you stories about Jesus" — Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) November 2, 2020

Some even took the opportunity to declare that they are voting for Lady Gaga for Favourite Female Artists at the American Music Awards.

Vote BIDEN 🇱🇷🇱🇷 I’m voting for Lady Gaga for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/YsZWOQClxL— Lady Gaga Brazil (@LadyGagaBrazi14) November 2, 2020

same energy as someone acting like they know George Clooney because they moved to LA and appeared in a commercial once — texas instruments is a scam (@newAgePancake) November 2, 2020

The singing sensation on Monday delivered two powerful performances of her songs, ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü And I’, at Joe Biden‘s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"Cast a vote for your country and be willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for what you believe in," she said. This is your vote – and guess what, we need all of you to vote," Gaga said while endorsing Biden for the elections.

She also spoke on how Biden’s current lead over Donald Trump doesn't guarantee a win in the polls and encouraged attendees not to "sit back" and to cast their vote if they haven’t done so yet.

Gaga had over the weekend gotten into an unlikely Twitter feud Sunday with President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after they accused her of being anti-fracking.

After Biden announced that Gaga would appear with him Monday evening at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a state crucial to clinching victory, Trump's team responded immediately, slamming the joint appearance.

"Nothing exposes Joe Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with ant-fracking activist Lady Gaga," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry," Murtaugh said, adding that Biden has "repeatedly promised left-wing activists" to end fracking should he take office.

Lady Gaga clapped back at Murtaugh, tweeting: "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

She also decorated let out a press release with her own message, writing, “Heeeey Donald … #WINNING (also, what is a fracking?) keep your jobs PA …”

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

President Trump has criticised a number of stars, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jay-Z forupporting the Democratic Party during the last four years.