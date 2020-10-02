US Expert Getting Interrupted by Grandson While on Live TV Sums up Work From Home in 2020

A news channel that was halfway through an interview segment on the novel coronavirus recently got a surprise guest, much to the anchors and the expert's amusement, who was speaking to the channel.

MSNBC's segment on the Covid-19 pandemic was hilariously interrupted by health expert Dr Irvin Redlener's grandson and the clip has now gone viral on the internet. The reactions to the video are equally hilarious and adorable.

Dr Redlener is a paediatrician and adviser to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and has frequently appeared on television news segments to discuss the spread of the coronavirus. He was talking on the news show Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace on Thursday when he was funnily interrupted by his grandson, who decided to hang back and have fun while his grandpa spoke on the virus!

The kid is seen moving about the room making faces ocassionally, or singing and keeps popping in and out of the frame, much to the hilarity of the anchors and Redlener. At one point in the 1:15 second clip, the kid decides to climb up behind the chair on which Redlener is sitting, making the anchors break out in laughter.

The channel shared the clip on its Twitter handle, in which Dr Redlener says “Oh boy,” as he tries to push the boy out of the frame.

The internet was delighted. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Kids are kids, helping them to understand the importance of work time vs home time is no game to play. It is a constant reminder. Good 😉 — Ash (@Ash55542211) October 1, 2020

I applaud Dr. Redlener’s patience and willingness to concede to the occasion with his grandson. I love his choice of managing the situation. — paec (@paec) October 1, 2020

Some wanted this to be a regular occurrence on serious segments of news.

We need to have this happen at least once per show. Y'all can rotate whose kids get to make us smile. 😊 — EmpireEm ANastyWoman (@StillHereBugger) October 1, 2020

Saw that this afternoon. Gave me a much needed laugh. So adorable! — Diane Konieczny (@mom1247) October 2, 2020

The video has been viewed over one lakh times since it was shared.