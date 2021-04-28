US Family Arrested For Trying to Sell Dangerous Bleach as 'Miracle Cure' for Covid-19

People have been trying several hacks to cure Covid-19, however, there is no verification or assurance from authorities and medical experts of these remedies. There are several unclaimed facts that have been doing rounds on the internet. Recently, a father and his three sons from the US have been arrested for the same. They were accused of peddling the bleach as a cure for covid, cancer, autism, and other medical conditions. The man named Mark Grenon, who is 62 years old, and his three sons — Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph — have been charged with fraudulent marketing and selling of the toxic product for human consumption and if convicted, they could face life in prison.

As reported by The New York Times , the father and his sons are facing life imprisonment for allegedly peddling $1 million of industrial-grade bleach as a ‘COVID-19 cure’. The report claimed that Grenons have earned more than $1 million by selling thousands of bottles under the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, a campaign that was created by the family. All four had already been warned by the federal Food and Drug Administration last year that the product was “unproven and potentially harmful.”

However, they have continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products. The solution is named Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

Grenon is reportedly an archbishop and a founder of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, in Bradenton, Florida. As per the report, the solution that has been sold by Grenon contains sodium chlorite and water. When it is taken orally, it becomes chlorine dioxide, a strong bleach used in industrial water treatments and in bleaching textiles, pulp, or paper.

Dozens of blue chemical drums with nearly 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder could produce thousands of bottles of the MMS solution has been seized from Grenon’s house. The officer has also recovered loaded firearms including a pump-action shotgun concealed in a custom-made violin case.

