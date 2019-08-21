US Family Finds Live Frog Inside Store-Bought Salad

A family in the United States got more than they bargained for when it turned out that their store-bought salad was hosting a live frog inside.

Karlie Allen from North Shore, Wisconsin, said the shocking discovery came to fore when her family was preparing dinner after buying groceries from a store in Glendale on Tuesday.

The frog was found in a packet of organic lettuce.

"I'm across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud," Karlie Allen told TMJ 4.

She took out her phone and shared stomach-churning footage of the incident on Twitter.

bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9 — Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) August 14, 2019

Free pet with every salad. haha — Uhhh (@Buffy85837089) August 18, 2019

That's Protein. Look on the bright side of life. — LittleJackieWright (@gottago808) August 18, 2019

Well, that right there is % guaranteed organic freshness! That’s exactly what you might find if you grew it in your own garden. Place the frog outside, wash the lettuce and enjoy your fresh organic salad! Too bad the media has to put the fear mongering spin on it. — Geomining Chicago (@XYO_Chicago_Pi) August 18, 2019

This is incredibly . I’m sorry I must be a bad person but also please save the frog. She’s travelled a very long way and survived against all odds. — I’m Reading the Lines (@waxingcrecent) August 17, 2019

Earlier this year, a woman in Australia was shocked to find a dead rodent in her store-bought baby spinach.

“I felt like vomiting,” Sukhdeep Sandhu from Perth had said after the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.