US Family Finds Live Frog Inside Store-Bought Salad

The frog was found in a packet of organic lettuce.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
A family in the United States got more than they bargained for when it turned out that their store-bought salad was hosting a live frog inside.

Karlie Allen from North Shore, Wisconsin, said the shocking discovery came to fore when her family was preparing dinner after buying groceries from a store in Glendale on Tuesday.

The frog was found in a packet of organic lettuce.

"I'm across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud," Karlie Allen told TMJ 4.

She took out her phone and shared stomach-churning footage of the incident on Twitter.

Earlier this year, a woman in Australia was shocked to find a dead rodent in her store-bought baby spinach.

“I felt like vomiting,” Sukhdeep Sandhu from Perth had said after the incident.

