US Family Finds Live Frog Inside Store-Bought Salad
The frog was found in a packet of organic lettuce.
Image credit: Twitter
A family in the United States got more than they bargained for when it turned out that their store-bought salad was hosting a live frog inside.
Karlie Allen from North Shore, Wisconsin, said the shocking discovery came to fore when her family was preparing dinner after buying groceries from a store in Glendale on Tuesday.
The frog was found in a packet of organic lettuce.
"I'm across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud," Karlie Allen told TMJ 4.
She took out her phone and shared stomach-churning footage of the incident on Twitter.
bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9— Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) August 14, 2019
Free pet with every salad. haha— Uhhh (@Buffy85837089) August 18, 2019
That's Protein. Look on the bright side of life.— LittleJackieWright (@gottago808) August 18, 2019
Well, that right there is % guaranteed organic freshness! That’s exactly what you might find if you grew it in your own garden. Place the frog outside, wash the lettuce and enjoy your fresh organic salad! Too bad the media has to put the fear mongering spin on it.— Geomining Chicago (@XYO_Chicago_Pi) August 18, 2019
This is incredibly . I’m sorry I must be a bad person but also please save the frog. She’s travelled a very long way and survived against all odds.— I’m Reading the Lines (@waxingcrecent) August 17, 2019
Earlier this year, a woman in Australia was shocked to find a dead rodent in her store-bought baby spinach.
“I felt like vomiting,” Sukhdeep Sandhu from Perth had said after the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- 'TB Survivor' Amitabh Bachchan: 75 Percent of My Liver is Gone, Still Surviving on 25 Percent
- Maruti Suzuki XL6 to Launch Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Facebook Clear History Tool Lets You Control Data Shared With Apps And Websites
- Moon is Glowing Brighter than Sun in NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Images