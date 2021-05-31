US Family Shocked to Discover 4 Snakes Living in The Roof Of Their New House

Excited to move to a new place, a family in the United States soon discovered their latest home already had some unwanted tenants. Harry Pugliese, with his family, shifted to a rented apartment in Lafayette city of Georgia state. However, just a month into their new home, they noticed a leak in the roof. Things went awry for the family when after some time, the ceiling cracked open and displayed four rat snakes that were already living there, News Channel 9 reported.

SNAKES IN THE ROOF! A LaFayette man says there are snakes in his rental home. Harry Pugliese says problems have persisted at this house on East Villanow Street since February, but the landlord won't fix them. pic.twitter.com/ukVUOStzUm— Bliss ZechmanNC9 (@BlissZechman) May 25, 2021

Harry found no help from his landlord John Stafford. The tenant had previously complained of the house being infested with rats and cockroaches. The landlord did not pay heed to the maintenance issues despite being apprised multiple times of the devastating situation, Harry claimed. Stafford had told them about the prevalence of rats in the house and that they would have to manage it by themselves.

However, Stafford rejected the claims and told the news channel that he was never informed about any pest problem, although he did send someone to fix the leaky roof. But Harry said the problem persisted, and they contacted Stanford “20, 30, 40 times" to complain about the still leaky roof.

Increasing the family’s suffering, the landlord asked them to vacate the house within a week, as they have not paid their rent.

Harry, who had shifted to the apartment with his wife and step-daughter, said they have not been served an eviction notice. However, they are relocating because of the deadly infestation. Harry also mentioned about dreaming about the snakes falling on his head. This thought couldn’t let him sleep at night.

The tenant said he had informed the landlord they will not pay the dues, until the ceiling and the infestation issues were not resolved.

