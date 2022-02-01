US Family Tracks Belongings Using Apple AirTags After Movers Lie About Delivery

There are incredible ways in which technology can be helpful and a US Army couple discovered one such after they used an AirTag to track their cargo while shifting between cities. Austin and Valerie McNulty’s fourth who had to shift their base station from Fort Carson Colorado to Fort Drum, New York had packed their stuff on their own and hired a mover to complete the shifting. However, stories of unpleasant shifting experiences prompted Valerie to use an Apply AirTag to track the consignment. Speaking to Newsweek, Valerie revealed that she hid the AirTag in her kid's toys so that she could know about the actual whereabouts of the cargo. The consignment was packed up in mid-December in Colorado and was supposed to reach New York by January 5.

Austin, who had served as a chief warrant offer in the US Army, revealed that they had two offers for the move. One where the family would pack and move the items at their own expense and get 95 percent amount reimbursed other involved the Army managing the move entirely via contractors and subcontractors at no expense whatsoever.

The couple chose the partial method where they hired a moving company which later hired a subcontract to complete their task.

On January 7, the couple saw that their consignment was moving and was contacted that it would be delivered by January 8. When Austin called the moving guy, he reportedly told that he had 'just' picked the items and it would take another day or two to deliver it. However, Austin, thanks to the airbag could see that the moving guy was not in Colorado but was just less than five hours away in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The cargo was supposed to be inventoried at a safe location but the AirTag revealed that it was parked overnight at a sketchy part of New Jersey. When enquired about the whereabouts, the moving guy told that he had gone to see 'his lady' and that had caused the delay.

Finally, a majority of the items arrived on January 8 but in an enterprise vehicle and not in a personally owned and operated vehicle—as should have been the case. A page of the inventory was missing from the cargo and had remained in Colorado. Though the items finally came by January 20, some of them were broken in the process.

Valerie shared this experience in a viral Facebook post garnering sharp reaction. Recalling the experience, Valerie said that they would have been waiting a lot longer for the consignment to arrive had it not been for the AirTag. She added that the device is fairly inexpensive and allows you to hold a third-party accountable in such situations.

