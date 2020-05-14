BUZZ

US Farmers Paint their Cow as Big Cat to Recreate Joe Exotic's 'Tiger King' Photos

The zookeeper became popular among masses after the broadcast of the Netflix series Tiger King.

In a bid to recreate a Tiger King photoshoot without a tiger, two farmers in the United States painted their cow in yellow and black stripes. The photoshoot was apparently their activity to pass some time during the coronavirus lockdown.


The farmers, who belong to Wisconsin, were inspired by the real Tiger King aka zookeeper Joe Exotic. The zookeeper became popular among masses after the broadcast of the Netflix series Tiger King.


As reported by The Sun, Kyle Harris and Jeffrey Kast painted their cow in such a way that it resembled a tiger’s skin. Both Harris and Kast shared the pictures on their Facebook account.


“Kyle Harris and I ARE the tiger kings. #FreeJoe #TigerKing #JoeExotic,” read the caption.



The duo even set the snaps, posing as Tiger King, as their display picture on social media.The post has received numerous reactions, with people calling the idea ‘awesome’ and ‘fantastic’. Till now, the pictures have received more than 20 thousand likes and 40 thousand shares. Harris even admitted that he washed away the cow just after the photoshoot as he wanted to assure that the colours do not harm the farm animal.

