US Farmers Paint their Cow as Big Cat to Recreate Joe Exotic's 'Tiger King' Photos

In a bid to recreate a Tiger King photoshoot without a tiger, two farmers in the United States painted their cow in yellow and black stripes. The photoshoot was apparently their activity to pass some time during the coronavirus lockdown.







The farmers, who belong to Wisconsin, were inspired by the real Tiger King aka zookeeper Joe Exotic. The zookeeper became popular among masses after the broadcast of the Netflix series Tiger King.







As reported by The Sun, Kyle Harris and Jeffrey Kast painted their cow in such a way that it resembled a tiger’s skin. Both Harris and Kast shared the pictures on their Facebook account.







“Kyle Harris and I ARE the tiger kings. #FreeJoe #TigerKing #JoeExotic,” read the caption.





