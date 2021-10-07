US Fast Food Chain is Sending Corporate Staffers to Kitchens to Fry and Serve Chicken

A fast-food restaurant chain is arranging for its corporate staffers to make a beeline for the kitchen, not to grab chicken legs but to fry them to serve customers after hit by labour shortage across the entire industry. A report by Bloomberg said that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, headquartered in Louisiana state having over 500 restaurants across USA and is famous for its chicken-finger meals, will soon be sending half of their corporate workforce to outlets across the country. They will be helping the shops in frying and serving the meals.

Raising Cane’s is planning to hire 10,000 workers in the next couple of months but until then the staffers have to work in the restaurant kitchens. The corporate staff will also be working in recruiting at the restaurants, the reports said.

Join our Crew! Apply at https://t.co/WufuExfjRU or text RCJOBS to 97211. pic.twitter.com/gP7p1KNKtA— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) October 5, 2021

A report with the Business Insider also said that almost 200 people from the chain’s Dallas office will be heading out to restaurants. Apart from them, 250 members of its ‘field team,’ that consists of marketing and training staff will also be doing the same and senior vice presidents were among the staff who were taking up the jobs at restaurants.

Co-CEO AJ Kumaran was quoted as saying, “It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together."

Raising Cane’s has a total of 40,000 workers and the food chain expects to expand further and branch out in the coming years.

Amid the pandemic that raged on since last year and still continues to impact life and livelihoods, industries in the US are reeling under lack of manpower, be they in nursing homes or trucking companies even after after 18 months during which fear of contracting the virus and unemployed benefits and lack of childcare has often made workers quit hourly jobs in America.

But the shortage of people ready to work in stores, food joints and warehouses is even more serious, a report in the Financial Times said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.