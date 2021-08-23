US Fire Department Spots 'Dead Body' in River, Turns Out to Be Man 'Napping'

A short video from Oklahoma has recently created buzz online where the rescue squad of Tulsacan be seen reaching a man who is laying still in the middle of a river. The rescue team were called on spot after the man was suspected to be dead corpse. However, when the team reached the spot in the Arkansas River on August 18, Wednesday, the man was alive and healthy. Interestingly, he was laying still as the man was basking in the sun and taking his nap while enjoying the flow of water.

Tulsa Fire, Tulsa Police, and the Emergency Medical Services of Arkansas (EMSA) — all responded when the guy was observed in the Arkansas River. The personnel are now advising residents that despite appearing shallow, the water is still ‘possibly dangerous.’

Tulsa Fire Department tweeted about the incident, stating, “TFD, Tulsa Police, and EMSAOK were dispatched in response to reports of ‘a corpse in the river. “We launched a boat and found the man merely lying in the sea. The river is low, yet it is still dangerous in certain places. Please be careful and find other methods to keep cool!"

TFD, @TulsaPolice & @EMSAOK responded to reports of “a body in the river.” We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just laying in the water. The river is low, but still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool! #imokay pic.twitter.com/7B4SBzlLG5— Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) August 18, 2021

Replying to the tweet, a Twitter user posted another similar video where a man is seen laying down on the road and when police officials approached him, they found out he was just napping. Posting the video, he wrote, “Same energy”. The video, however, was originally shared on TikTok.

Despite the fact that no one was harmed (or worse), individuals took the time to thank the crew, with one saying, “It’s GREAT to know that concerned citizens are constantly on the watch for other people’s lives."

Others immediately questioned what was wrong with what the man did, with one asking that what is wrong with lying in the river? There was nothing particularly perilous about this.

What’s wrong with laying in the river? There’s nothing unusually dangerous about this. Yes, we all know rivers have currents.— Wx CJ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@wx_cj_) August 18, 2021

While this could be a short fun activity for some, a lot of people can lose their lives while attempting such tasks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here