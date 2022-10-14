US Fishermen Duo Caught Cheating in a Fishing Tournament After Stuffing Catches With Weight

Two fishermen were caught on camera cheating in the Ohio fishing tournament. The video of the fishermen, who were also on the hook for multiple crimes, such as cheating and others, showed them being declared winners at the competition. However, the tournament director Jason Fischer sliced open the men’s catch to reveal lead weights stuffed inside, reported NCB News.

Competitors were tasked to capture the five heaviest fishes, and the winner was to be determined based on the weight of the catches. However, the duo’s fish was sliced open because the organisers noticed that they weighed more than their appearance. The fisherman duo was disqualified from the tournament and was asked to leave.

The observers there expressed their disbelief, whereas someone shouted, “We got weights in fish!” Ten weights were found inside the fish, eight weighing 12 ounces while the rest weighing 8 ounces. The scandal exploded when the video surfaced online on September 30 and went viral.

The video was recorded by Walleye fisherman Troy Krause. He revealed that other participants were suspicious about Cominsky and Runyan as they won a series of competitions last year.

“I think they just got carried away and they finally got caught, which is good,” he said.

The fisherman duo sought a $28,760 payout at the September 30 to October 1 tournament in Cleveland.

Michael C. O’Malley, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, said that “the allegedly dubious conduct of these two fishermen, Chase Cominsky, 35, and Jacob Runyan, 42 was not only dishonourable but also criminal.”

After this, he convicted Cominsky and Runyan on the charges of attempted grand theft, possession of criminal tools, cheating, and unlawful ownership of wild animals. As there was no mention of lawyers from the side of Cominsky and Runyan in the court records, it’s unclear whether they had any lawyers.

As they are caught, their arraignment is scheduled for October 26, 2022.

