US Food Chain CEO Buys Rs 50,000 Lottery Tickets, Plans to Split Prize with Employees

Todd Graves, the Founder and CEO of the fast food chain Raising Cane’s, bought 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, one for each of his employees. Announcing this epic move, he shared a video of the tickets being printed out of a machine on his Twitter account. “POV: You just bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for your Raising Cane’s Crewmembers,” the text running with the video read. If any of the tickets luckily wins the jackpot, the CEO will be dividing the amount between all of the 50,000 employees. The estimated annuitized jackpot is worth a whopping $810,000,000 (approx Rs 60,000 crore) which can make each employee earn thousands of dollars.

“Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane’s Crew,” Graves wrote while showing off his purchase which would have cost him $100,000 with the price of each ticket being $2.

The video shared by the fast food restaurant’s CEO has gathered over 30,000 views since July 26 so far. The netizens are left surprised by this move. “Taking One Love to a whole new level huh,” commented a Twitter user. “OMG. Can I have a ticket sir?” exclaimed another.

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

Todd Graves purchased these tickets along with Co-CEO AJ Kumaran. “We just wanted to have a little fun and maybe even a little bit of money in the process,” Kumaran told Daily Mail.

AJ Kumaran also revealed that it took them a visit to four different banks and about two hours to get the money for buying tickets, collected in a little bag. They then went to two different gas stations and could finally have all the tickets printed after eight hours.

Todd Graves has been retweeting the news reports about them on his Twitter account. Sharing one such report by Top Story with Tom Llamas, he wrote, “Hoping one of these tickets works as hard as our Crewmembers do.”

